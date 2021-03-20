Kremlin on possible Cold War: We hope for best, prepare for worst

MOSCOW • The Kremlin said that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.

Diplomatic ties sank to a new low this week after US President Joe Biden said he thought President Vladimir Putin was "a killer", in an interview that prompted Russia to recall its ambassador to the US.

Mr Putin later offered Mr Biden live online talks in the coming days.

Yesterday, the Kremlin's spokesman, Mr Dmitry Peskov, said Mr Putin's offer of talks remained open and that Mr Putin could do any time that was convenient for Mr Biden, though the offer would not stay on the table indefinitely.

"Putin said that despite everything, there's no point in playing at megaphone diplomacy and trading barbs. There is a point in continuing relations," Mr Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He was asked about a new Cold War between the two countries.

"We, of course, always hope for the best, but are always ready for the worst. As far as Russia is concerned, President Putin has clearly stated his desire to continue ties," he said.

"But, of course, we can't not take into account Biden's comments," he said, in a reference to Biden's interview with ABC News broadcast on Wednesday.

In it, Mr Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Mr Putin was a killer, prompting Mr Putin to cite a Russian children's playground chant in response saying "he who said it, did it".

Mr Biden in the interview also described Mr Putin as having no soul, and said the Russian leader would pay a price for alleged meddling in the November 2020 US presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

The Biden administration is weighing additional sanctions to block construction of the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, potentially including the project's parent company Nord Stream 2, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The sanctions could come in the form of an interim report that may also single out an insurance company that has been working with the vessels laying the pipeline in the Baltic Sea, as well as other companies providing support vessels and materials to the project, according to the sources.

They asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the deliberations.

US lawmakers from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to take stronger action to stop Gazprom PJSC's project after a congressionally mandated report released last month named only one vessel - the Russian-flagged Fortuna - as subject to sanctions.

There is concern in the US and some European countries that the pipeline, which is almost complete, could increase the Kremlin's leverage over Germany and other Nato allies.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House pointed to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that said the administration is closely tracking efforts to complete the pipeline, as well as companies involved in the project.

