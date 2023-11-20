Kremlin notes Argentina President-elect Milei's comments on Russia, but hopes for good ties

FILE PHOTO: Argentine president-elect Javier Milei greets supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Sille/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
13 min ago
Published
13 min ago

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday it had taken note of statements about Russia from Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei, but wanted to maintain strong ties with Buenos Aires.

Milei, a right-wing libertarian who on Sunday won almost 56% of the vote in the election's second round, has previously said he would retreat from ties with countries including Russia, China and Brazil, citing disagreement with their governments' policies.

Milei has also expressed support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and has said that he sees the United States and Israel as Argentina's main partners.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"We noted a number of statements that Mr. Milei made during the election campaign, but we will focus on and judge him mainly by the statements that he makes after the inauguration.

"We support the development of bilateral relations with Argentina," added Peskov.

Argentina's outgoing centre-left government had maintained close ties with Russia, importing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and pushing to join the Moscow-backed BRICS group of nations. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top