Kremlin may no longer fund Wagner Group: UK Defence Ministry

LONDON - Britain’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said there was a realistic possibility that Russia no longer funds the activities of the mercenary Wagner Group.

The ministry said in a daily bulletin that the Russian state has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army’s top brass in June.

“If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities,” it said, adding that this would be a drain on Belarus’ resources.

The ministry said the Wagner Group was moving towards downsizing and reconfiguring to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure. REUTERS