Kremlin may no longer fund Wagner Group: UK Defence Ministry

Russia has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny in June. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
52 min ago

LONDON - Britain’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said there was a realistic possibility that Russia no longer funds the activities of the mercenary Wagner Group.

The ministry said in a daily bulletin that the Russian state has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army’s top brass in June.

“If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities,” it said, adding that this would be a drain on Belarus’ resources.

The ministry said the Wagner Group was moving towards downsizing and reconfiguring to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Wagner troops can keep fighting, but without Prigozhin, Putin says
Russian defence ministry says Wagner is completing handover of its weapons

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top