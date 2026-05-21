Kremlin dismisses report that China covertly trained Russian soldiers for Ukraine

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The site of a Russian military strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 15.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin on May 21 dismissed as false a Reuters report that China’s army secretly trained about 200 Russian soldiers in China late in 2025 , some of whom went on to fight in Ukraine.

A Russian-Chinese agreement from July 2025 reviewed by Reuters said about 200 Russian troops would be trained at military facilities in locations including Beijing and the eastern city of Nanjing.

The agreement also said hundreds of Chinese troops would undergo training at military facilities in Russia.

Asked about the report on May 21 , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “A great deal of false information is published by newspapers in both Europe and the United States. This is a problem we face, and such false information must be taken with a pinch of salt.”

Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict and has sought to present itself as a peace mediator. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine peace efforts when they met in China this week. REUTERS