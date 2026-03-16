Kremlin dismisses FT report that Ukraine peace process is fizzling out

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after the former’s annual press conference and phone-in on Dec 19, 2025.

– The Kremlin on March 16 dismissed a report by the Financial Times that suggested the Ukraine peace process was fizzling out because US President Donald Trump’s attention was now on Iran, and he was losing interest in Ukraine as a result.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had noted such media reports, but had reached a different conclusion about Mr Trump’s attitude towards Ukraine peace talks.

“President Trump’s frequent references to Ukraine in his recent statements suggest the opposite,” Mr Peskov told reporters.

“Judging by his statements, President Trump has lost no interest whatsoever. Furthermore, he is strongly urging (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky to strike a deal.”

Mr Trump expressed frustration with Mr Zelensky in an interview with Politico earlier in March , saying the Ukrainian President “has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done”. Mr Trump also rejected Mr Zelensky’s offer to help the US with downing drones over the Gulf states, telling NBC’s Meet The Press that the “last person we need help from is Zelensky”.

Mr Peskov said Russia was still interested in continuing talks to end the war, but that a venue and date for the next round of negotiations remained unclear. REUTERS