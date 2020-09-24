Kremlin critic Navalny's bank accounts frozen, apartment seized

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's bank accounts were frozen and his Moscow apartment seized under a lawsuit while he was recovering from a suspected poisoning in a Berlin hospital, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday (Sept 24).

"This means the flat cannot be sold, donated or mortgaged," Ms Yarmysh said in a video posted on Twitter.

Mr Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin last month after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia. The West has demanded an explanation from the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement in the incident and said it has yet to see evidence of a crime.

Ms Yarmysh said Mr Navalny's assets were seized on Aug 27 due to a lawsuit filed by the Moscow Schoolchild catering company.

A Russian court in October 2019 ordered Mr Navalny and his allies to pay US$1.4 million (S$1.9 million) in damages for libelling the Moscow Schoolchild catering company.

The court said Mr Navalny, his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and ally Lyubov Sobol had caused Moscow Schoolchild moral damage and told his group to delete a video in which they had called into question the quality of its food.

"In total, the court decided to recover 88 million roubles (S$1.6 million) from Mr Navalny, Sobol and the FBK," said Ms Yarmysh on Thursday. "This is the amount it estimates in lost profit for Moscow Schoolchild because of losing a contract to provide food."