Russia blames student in Crimea school attack that killed 18

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) – An attack that killed at least 18 at a Crimean trade school on Wednesday (Oct 17) was the work of a student, not terrorism as earlier suspected, officials said.

The Investigative Committee said it had re-qualified the charge to mass murder based on its preliminary findings. It identified the attacker as 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student, who killed himself after shooting his victims.

The attack at the Kerch Polytechnic College wounded around 50 in the city of Kerch, near the eastern end of the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the Investigative Committee said.

The victims died from gunshot wounds, the agency said. Initial reports said a shrapnel-filled bomb went off in the cafeteria.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the Federal Security Service to investigate the explosion, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

Kerch is the landing point and namesake of a bridge that opened earlier this year to connect Crimea to Russia.

Security on the bridge was tightened after the attack, RIA Novosti reported.

School shootings are rare in Russia, where firearms are subject to tight legal restrictions.