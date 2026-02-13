Kremlin aide Medinsky to head Russian team as Ukraine peace talks move to Geneva next week

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky speaks during a press conference on the day of the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 13 - Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States on ending the war in Ukraine will move to Geneva next week and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will head the Russian delegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Friday.

Russian news agencies quoted him as saying the talks would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. They follow two rounds of negotiations in Abu Dhabi at which Russia's team was led by Igor Kostyukov, its head of military intelligence.

A Ukrainian presidential aide confirmed to journalists that Kyiv's delegation was preparing for talks in Geneva.

The return of Medinsky, who led the Russian team at earlier talks in Turkey in 2022 and again last year, could signal that Russia expects the focus to move beyond security issues to broader points of disagreement between the warring sides.

Nearly four years into the war, and despite intensive efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end what he calls a senseless "bloodbath", Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on key issues including territory and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Ukrainian sources have previously criticised Medinsky's handling of the talks, accusing him of delivering history lessons to the Ukrainian team instead of engaging in substantive negotiation. REUTERS