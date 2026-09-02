Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues

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Russian foreign policy presidential aide Yuri Ushakov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 28 January 2026. MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 1 - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov will discuss humanitarian issues in the Ukraine conflict with papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi later this month in Russia, Ushakov was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday.

"I will receive him at the end of September, and we will specifically talk about Ukrainian matters," Russian news agencies said Ushakov told state television.

"Zuppi has come to us several times. He mainly deals with humanitarian issues and we will continue discussing those. Of course, the political side of things is involved too. You can’t get around it."

Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, last visited Moscow in October 2024 for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges and prospects for dialogue about ending the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

Zuppi has also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. REUTERS