Kremlin accuses Ukraine of threatening sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus

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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Saturday, May 9, 2026, during celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 22 - The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of threatening the sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus after Kyiv gave Minsk a week to remove signal relay stations it said were being used to help guide Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that a week should be enough for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to remove the equipment, which he said was being used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine, adding a threat of Ukrainian action if Lukashenko did not do so.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were expected to discuss Zelenskiy's remarks "in the foreseeable future".

"As for the threat itself, of course, it is utterly aggressive: interference in the internal affairs of another country and an encroachment on another country’s sovereignty," Peskov told reporters.

"But we have no doubt whatsoever that the Belarusian leadership, and Belarus itself, are capable of safeguarding their sovereignty.”

Russian forces used Belarusian territory to enter Ukraine in February 2022, but Minsk - which hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons - has not committed its own troops and has said it has no plans to join the war. REUTERS