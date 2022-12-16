Kosovo submits EU membership bid

PRAGUE - Kosovo’s prime minister submitted his country’s application for European Union membership on Thursday, formally launching a drawn-out process complicated by Pristina’s fractious relations with Belgrade.

Mr Albin Kurti handed the application to Czech minister for EU affairs Mikulas Bek, whose country currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the 27-member bloc.

“This is a historic day for the people of Kosovo and a great day for democracy in Europe,” Mr Kurti told reporters in Prague.

“The letter I carry contains the hopes and dreams of our citizens who have worked so hard to reach this day.”

On Wednesday, Mr Kurti, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and parliamentary speaker Glauk Konjufca jointly signed the documents.

Kosovo is the last country in the Western Balkans to apply for EU membership, after Brussels recognised Bosnia’s candidate status on Tuesday.

However, five members of the bloc – Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus – do not recognise Kosovo as an independent country.

Pristina declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade – along with its key allies Russia and China – still considers it a part of Serbia.

“I believe that with our dedication and willingness we are going to change the minds of eventual sceptics as well,” Mr Kurti said, adding that Kosovo wanted to join the EU as soon as possible.