Kosovo starts accepting third-party deportees from the US

Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo and Vetevendosje party leader Albin Kurti arrives for the parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj

PRISTINA, Dec 12 - Kosovo has started accepting migrants deported from the United States and who are ‍not ​originally from Kosovo, caretaker Prime ‍Minister Albin Kurti said late on Thursday.

Kosovo agreed to ​a ​request from President Donald Trump's administration to initially take in 50 deportees.

"We are accepting those that ‍the U.S. did not want on their territory," ​Kurti told Kanal10 ⁠television.

He gave no details on which countries they were from, and said only one or two have arrived ​so far.

Washington is looking for partners to receive third-party nationals ‌as it seeks to ​deliver on Trump's promise of record-level deportations.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, already has a deal in place to receive 300 foreign prisoners from Denmark from 2027 in return for ‍210 million euros over the next decade, ​and has expressed interest in receiving deportees from Britain.

Kosovo-U.S. ​relations are particularly strong, given ‌Washington's lead in supporting independence from Serbia in 2008. REUTERS

