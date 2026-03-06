Kosovo president dissolves parliament, calls snap election after failed presidential vote

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 6 - President Vjosa Osmani on Friday dissolved parliament and called snap elections, the third in just over a year, a day after lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state within the constitutional deadline.

The 120-seat parliament had until midnight on Thursday to choose a president, but Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling Vetevendosje party was unable to secure the required quorum or rally opposition lawmakers behind its nominee, Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca.

"A parliament that cannot elect a president cannot continue indefinitely to drag out the process as is being attempted."

The opposition parties have asked for a consensual candidate, but Kurti has nominated his foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca.

Kosovo already held a snap election on December 28 after failing to form a government following the February 2025 poll. REUTERS