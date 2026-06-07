Kosovo holds another snap election as political crisis drags on

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRISTINA, June 7 - Kosovo heads to the polls for parliamentary elections on Sunday, the third in just 18 months, as no one party has been able to gain a strong enough majority to pull the Balkan country out of a political crisis.

Europe's youngest nation has aspirations to join the European Union but has had no functioning government for much of the last year as its fractured parliaments failed to elect first a speaker and then a new head of state.

No opinion polls have been conducted recently but analysts predict victory again for Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party. However, he will still need to reach a compromise with opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority required to elect a new president, they say.

Kurti's party won 51.1% of the vote in the last election in December, up from 42% in February 2025, but could not agree with other parties on a candidate for the largely ceremonial presidency, triggering the dissolution of parliament in April and another snap election.

The EU has urged politicians in Kosovo - which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 - to create strong institutions that can deliver the reforms needed to join the bloc.

Kurti's party first came to power in 2021 with a more nationalist, welfare-focused agenda. Like all parties in Kosovo, it has a pro-Western orientation. It also opposes further concessions to Serbia, with which relations remain strained.

Kosovo's election commission has said more than 900 candidates from 17 parties and three coalition groups are competing for seats in the 120-seat parliament.

About 2.1 million voters are registered - more than Kosovo's 1.6 million resident population due to a large diaspora, which is based mostly in western Europe and tends to favour Kurti's party. REUTERS