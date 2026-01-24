Kosovo detains 109 after vote tampering probe forces recount

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A person votes during a snap parliamentary election, nearly a year after a political deadlock that prevented the formation of a new government, in Pristina, Kosovo, December 28, 2025. REUTERS/Florion Goga

PRISTINA, Jan 23 - More than 100 people have been detained on suspicion of tampering with votes from Kosovo's December 28 election, prosecutors said, amid investigations that have triggered a recount that could delay the formation of a new government.

The inquiries are not expected to overturn the victory of incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party, as prosecutors said the suspects were accused of switching votes between candidates on individual party lists - not between different parties - under the proportional representation system.

But they were seen as a severe embarrassment for the young country which aims to join the European Union.

Kurti's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bedri Hamza, head of the country's second biggest movement, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, called the discrepancies "deeply concerning".

The Kosovo Election Commission said it was launching initial investigations two weeks ago after checks on videos from some counting centres showed irregularities.

On Monday, it ordered a total vote recount, saying problems had been found in multiple locations.

On Friday, the Chief Prosecutor in the southern town of Prizren, Petrit Kryeziu, said 109 suspects had been detained on suspicion of changing votes there to favour certain candidates on lists drawn up by individual parties.

The suspects were officials, known as election commissioners, chosen to count votes by the parties under Kosovo's electoral system. Some were suspected of taking bribes, and officials from all four major parties must have been involved, Kryeziu added.

"It would have been impossible for these votes to be altered if there had been no compromise from the commissioners to do this from all four largest parties," Kryeziu said during a press conference.

“Now we have cooperative witnesses who have explained the methods of pressure used on them and some have revealed details of who took and who offered bribes to them,” Kryeziu added.

Similar arrests are expected in other towns, officials told Reuters.

“The manipulation of votes for candidates for MPs is a big embarrassment for Kosovo," political commentator Ilir Deda said. "It has eroded public trust in the electoral processes."

On Friday, the election commission said it had recounted more than half of the votes, and so far only one candidate had lost his seat to another candidate from the same party as a result.

Most of the candidates who are said to have benefited from the additional votes have denied any wrongdoing. REUTERS