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Kosovo approves troops to Gaza under US-backed scheme

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FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti delivers his speech at a parade during celebrations of the 18th anniversary of Kosovo independence in Pristina, Kosovo, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the country is ready to participate and help the people of Gaza.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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PRISTINA, Kosovo – Kosovo on March 30 approved sending troops to Gaza for an international security force as part of a US-backed initiative after the 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Several nations including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan and Albania have committed troops to the International Stabilization Force to keep peace and back a transitional administration in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

Kosovo’s government said in a televised ministerial meeting on March 30 that the defence ministry had decided to send a force to Gaza after receiving a US invitation in December.

“We are ready to participate and help the people of Gaza, because we ourselves have been and are beneficiaries of international forces since 1999,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti told the session.

The government did not reveal numbers of troops going to Gaza.

Violence in Gaza has persisted with the Israeli military killing over 680 Palestinians since the ceasefire with militant group Hamas began in November, local health officials say. More than 72,000 have been killed since the war started in October 2023.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, is an ally of the US which backed its independence from Serbia in 2008. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.