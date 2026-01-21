Straitstimes.com header logo

Kosovo accepts invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani looks on during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (not in picture) in Pristina, Kosovo, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said she is deeply honoured by US President Donald Trump's personal invitation.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

Kosovo said on Jan 21 it had accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“I am deeply honoured by the President’s personal invitation to represent the Republic of Kosovo as a founding member of the Board of Peace, standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the pursuit of a safer world,” Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani wrote on X.

“America helped bring peace to Kosovo. Today, Kosovo stands firmly as America’s ally, ready to help carry that peace forward,” Ms Osmani said.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, has been a close ally with the US which supported its independence from Serbia in 2008. REUTERS

More on this topic
Singapore invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace and is assessing invitation: MFA
Israel’s Netanyahu accepts Trump invitation to join ‘Board of Peace’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.