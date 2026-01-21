Kosovo accepts invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said she is deeply honoured by US President Donald Trump's personal invitation.

Kosovo said on Jan 21 it had accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“I am deeply honoured by the President’s personal invitation to represent the Republic of Kosovo as a founding member of the Board of Peace, standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the pursuit of a safer world,” Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani wrote on X.

“America helped bring peace to Kosovo. Today, Kosovo stands firmly as America’s ally, ready to help carry that peace forward,” Ms Osmani said.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, has been a close ally with the US which supported its independence from Serbia in 2008. REUTERS