King Harald’s doctor arrives in Spain where Norway’s monarch receives treatment

OSLO, Feb 25 - The personal physician of Norway's King Harald arrived on Wednesday at the Spanish hospital where the 89-year-old monarch is being treated, Norwegian media reported.

Europe's oldest head of state was taken to hospital on Tuesday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, suffering from an infection and dehydration.

The king, who was on a private holiday with Queen Sonja, was reported to be in good condition, the royal palace said on Tuesday.

The king's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, did not make a statement upon his arrival. An update from the palace is expected later on Wednesday.

Harald has served as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

He was hospitalised in 2024 for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker there. He was later transferred to Norway where a permanent device was implanted. REUTERS