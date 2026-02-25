Straitstimes.com header logo

King Harald’s doctor arrives in Spain where Norway’s monarch receives treatment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

OSLO, Feb 25 - The personal physician of Norway's King Harald arrived on Wednesday at the Spanish hospital where the 89-year-old monarch is being treated, Norwegian media reported.

Europe's oldest head of state was taken to hospital on Tuesday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, suffering from an infection and dehydration.

The king, who was on a private holiday with Queen Sonja, was reported to be in good condition, the royal palace said on Tuesday.

The king's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, did not make a statement upon his arrival. An update from the palace is expected later on Wednesday.

Harald has served as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

He was hospitalised in 2024 for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker there. He was later transferred to Norway where a permanent device was implanted. REUTERS

See more on

Norway

Royal families

Europe

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.