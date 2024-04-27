Timeline: King Charles set to resume duties after cancer treatment

LONDON - Britain's King Charles will return to public duties on April 30 following nearly three months of treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace said on April 26.

The positive news about the king's health comes after a tough start to 2024 for the royal family.

Six weeks after the king's cancer diagnosis was revealed in February, his daughter-in-law Kate said she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Below is a timeline of recent events involving Britain's royal family, including the king's cancer diagnosis:

Jan 17

Kensington Palace says Kate, the Princess of Wales, has undergone successful abdominal surgery. On the same day, Buckingham Palace says King Charles, 75, will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Jan 18

Prince William, the king's eldest son and heir to the throne, is pictured visiting his wife Kate, 42, at the private London Clinic.

Jan 22

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and the ex-wife of Charles' brother Prince Andrew, says she been diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer - her second cancer diagnosis in a year.

Jan 26

Charles undergoes planned treatment to address an enlarged prostate. The king is admitted to the same hospital where Kate is still recovering from her surgery.

Jan 29

Both Charles and Kate return home from hospital.