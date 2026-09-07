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King Charles reconfirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

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King Charles (pictured) said Harry and Meghan’s position is “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

King Charles (pictured) said Harry and Meghan’s position is “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

PHOTO: AFP

LONDON – King Charles has authorised a letter to senior British officials reconfirming that his youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle remain non-working royals following their return to Britain, the BBC and other British media reported on Sept 7.

“In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the letter stated, according to reports.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prince Harry and his family arrived back in Britain in late August, six years after quitting royal duties and moving to the US.

The couple had left for the US in 2020, stepping down from official royal duties to chart independent careers, but they never left the headlines, as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining his life and the government of failing to provide enough security for him to return home. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.