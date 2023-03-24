King Charles III set for first state visit to protest-hit France

LONDON – King Charles III will fly to France on Sunday for his first state visit as king, but the planned celebrations of historic cross-Channel relations face potential disruption from protests over unpopular pension reforms.

Officials on both sides are keeping a close eye on the waves of strikes and disruption across France that could cause last-minute changes to the carefully crafted three-day programme.

One concern is that protesters will use the occasion to publicise their fight against President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Striking trade unionists have even threatened to withhold red carpets for the visit, but the body responsible insisted they would be rolled out as planned.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are due to tour Paris and Bordeaux before heading to Germany.

Buckingham Palace has said the visits “will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values”.

“It will also provide an opportunity to look forward and demonstrate the many ways the UK is working in partnership with France and Germany”, including tackling climate change and the war in Ukraine.

Entente

The King’s visit to France follows that of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and a “difficult period” in bilateral relations, said London’s former ambassador to Paris Peter Ricketts.

“The King can play his part in that, quite rightly, without any political overtones,” he said.

“I feel very optimistic that we have turned a page in the UK-French relationship,” Mr Ricketts added. “It got very bad in the years after Brexit, not helped by the fact that there was no trust in Paris, in (former prime minister) Boris Johnson, who people didn’t believe would keep his word.”

Mr Johnson’s short-lived successor, Ms Liz Truss, then failed to mend fences after Britain’s European Union departure, saying the “jury’s out” on whether Mr Macron was a “friend or foe” of Britain.

But Mr Ricketts added: “The arrival of… Rishi Sunak, who is much more compatible with President Macron, has really changed the picture.”