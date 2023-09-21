King Charles greeted in France with pomp, diplomacy on state visit

PARIS - Britain’s King Charles arrived in France on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, during which he and President Emmanuel Macron will hope to build on symbolism and personal bonds to turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two nations.

The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, were greeted by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in a windy Paris, before heading to a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where they paid tribute to French and British soldiers who died in two world wars.

They then drove down the Champs-Elysees avenue in a French DS car, waving at the thin crowds that had gathered along the tree-lined boulevard. At one point, Charles and Mr Macron stood up through the open roof of the car to wave.

“I like the royal family, because it’s something out of reach, it makes you dream, they have a special status. And also for the gossip!” said Ms Rozalie Zackova, a 28-year-old Czech who works in marketing in Paris.

The visit comes as French and British citizens feel the pinch of inflation at multi-decade highs, and a planned dinner at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, a symbol of privilege, has been criticised by some as insensitive.

“The French complain all the time, anyway,” said Ms Marie-Noelle Ahanso, a 62-year-old employee, whose only complaint was that Charles was not driving down the Champs-Elysees in a carriage - which she said would have allowed well-wishers to see him better.

Before the dinner at Versailles, where blue lobster and a selection of French and English cheeses will be on the menu, Charles and Mr Macron held a meeting in the French President’s office at the Elysee Palace.

Though Charles only has an advisory role in British politics, the topics the pair would discuss include the war in Ukraine, the coups in the Sahel as well as climate change, according to French officials.

More than 150 guests have been invited to the banquet, including British actor Hugh Grant, rock star Mick Jagger, former Arsenal football coach Arsene Wenger, former Chelsea soccer star Didier Drogba and French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

On Thursday, Charles, Camilla, Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte will visit the Notre-Dame cathedral to view restoration works following a massive blaze in 2019 that destroyed its roof.

Charles and Camilla will then head to the southwestern city of Bordeaux on Friday, where excursions will include a visit to an organic vineyard.

The king, a fluent French speaker like his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, is keen to walk in her footsteps and is likely to refer to Elizabeth’s deep affection for France, officials said, with the trip also being a chance to rebuild ties that have been frayed by Britain’s chaotic exit from the EU in 2020.