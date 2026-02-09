King Charles’ brother Andrew shared UK trade files with Epstein, e-mails indicate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left his royal mansion on Feb 2, 2026, after King Charles stripped his title of prince in October 2025.

LONDON – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, shared official British trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, leaking information to the late sex offender from his role as a government envoy, e-mails appear to show.

The former prince, 65, has faced years of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, a relationship that has cost him his role in the royal family, titles and home. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing and not responded to requests for comment since the latest release of Epstein files.

In the latest batch of files released in the US , e-mails appear to show that Andrew forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places, which he had been sent in relation to a trip he made in an official capacity.

The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Feb 9 asking whether they would open an investigation into Andrew’s sharing of information.

Trade envoys are usually barred from sharing sensitive or commercial documents under confidentiality rules.

Over the last 10 days, revelations from the Epstein files have engulfed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the biggest crisis of his premiership , after he appointed an acquaintance of Epstein, Mr Peter Mandelson, as ambassador to the United States.

Like Andrew, it appears that Mr Mandelson also shared sensitive government files from 2009 and 2010 with Epstein and police are investigating claims of misconduct in public office .

Thames Valley Police said last week they were reviewing a new allegation against Andrew involving a woman being taken to an address in Windsor in light of the latest Epstein files.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 and, in October 2025 , King Charles removed his title of prince. Andrew was moved out of his royal mansion last week. REUTERS