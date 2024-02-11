King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis announced

SANDRINGHAM, England - Britain's King Charles attended church on Feb 11 in his first public outing since announcing last week he had been diagnosed with cancer and would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment.

The King, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, waved as he arrived with his wife, Queen Camilla, at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham in eastern England.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb 5 that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The King has been on the throne for less than 18 months following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles, who is spending time at his rural Sandringham estate, issued a message on Feb 10 expressing gratitude to well-wishers following his diagnosis.

While undergoing treatment, King Charles has postponed public engagements but is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including having his weekly audience with the Prime Minister and dealing with state papers.

The cancer was discovered when King Charles stayed three nights in hospital in January, undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Beyond confirming it was not prostate cancer, the palace has not given any further details. REUTERS