Key events in Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny against Russia

The powerful head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has mounted an armed uprising against Russia in a series of fast-moving developments since Friday.

The latest turn of events represented the most dramatic conflict within Russia since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – with the help of Wagner – which began 16 months ago.

Here is a look at the key events in the private army’s turnabout:

June 23

– Prigozhin threatens to attack Russia’s Defence Ministry after what he says is a missile strike that killed “huge” numbers of his men. This is denied by Russian military.

– Russia opens a criminal probe into Prigozhin’s calls to stage an “armed mutiny”. Security measures are tightened in Moscow.

June 24

– Prigozhin says his men have crossed border from Ukraine into Russia and are ready to go “all the way” against the Russian military.

– In a video on Telegram, Prigozhin says it is 7.30am (12.30pm Singapore time) and he is inside the army headquarters in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don. He claims that his fighters control the city’s military sites.

Mr Putin addresses his people at around 3pm Singapore time. He calls the rebellion a “stab in the back” and vows to punish “traitors”. Prigozhin says Mr Putin is “deeply mistaken” in calling rebelling Wagner fighters “traitors” and rules out surrender.

– European and the United States governments say they are monitoring the situation closely.

– Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his forces are ready to help put down the mutiny. Mr Putin calls up leaders of Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

