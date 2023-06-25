Key events in the war in Ukraine

PARIS - From the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, to the armed rebellion on Saturday of the pro-Kremlin Wagner paramilitary group, here is a timeline of the main events.

The biggest attack on a European country since World War II has killed or wounded over 150,000 people, according to Western estimates.

February 2022: Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb 24, saying he wants to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” the country as well as protect the predominantly Russian-speaking east from “genocide”.

A full-scale invasion starts, with missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities that sparks a refugee crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stays in the capital Kyiv to lead the resistance.

The West imposes unprecedented sanctions on Russia and the European Union and United States send Ukraine weapons and aid.

March: Russian advances

Russian forces make gains in the south, seizing the city of Kherson, close to the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula.

Russian forces also attempt to surround Kyiv and take Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv in the north-east but meet fierce resistance.

A month into the fighting, Russia withdraws from the north to focus on the eastern industrial Donbas region, partly held by Moscow-backed separatists, along with the south.

April: War crimes revealed

In early April, AFP discovers the bodies of at least 20 civilians lying on a single street in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha – the first of several grisly discoveries in towns that Russian forces had occupied which spark an international outcry and war crimes investigations.

May: Mariupol falls

On May 21, Russia announces the fall of the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which had been relentlessly bombed, after the last Ukrainian troops holding out at a steelworks surrender.

Sweden and Finland request membership of Nato, fearing they could be future targets of Russian aggression.