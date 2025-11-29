Kate Winslet, other celebrities to join Princess Kate’s annual carol service

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – Actors Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be among the stars joining the British royals for the annual Christmas carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey hosted by Kate, the Princess of Wales, her office said on Nov 29.

The “Together At Christmas” service, which will be held on Dec 5 and is the fifth such event that Princess Kate has spearheaded, heralds individuals across Britain who have given their time to help others and brings people together to “celebrate love in all its forms”, Kensington Palace said.

Some 1,600 people who have supported people in their communities will join the royals, while the Abbey’s choir will perform carols. There will also be performances by the likes of Waddingham and singer Katie Melua.

Princess Kate’s husband, heir to the throne Prince William, will be among those who will deliver readings.

The event will be broadcast on Britain’s ITV on Christmas Eve, while 15 community carol services supported by the couple’s Royal Foundation charitable arm will also be held across Britain during December. REUTERS