UK’s Princess of Wales issues first message since undergoing surgery

LONDON - Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, thanked the public on March 10 for their support in her first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, posting a picture of herself with her three children.

The photograph, taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, showed Kate, 42, smiling and looking healthy surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate wrote in a message on X. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is celebrated on March 10 in Britain. The photograph was taken earlier this week in Windsor where the family live, her Kensington Palace office said.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after having surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition. She has not been seen in public since and Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of March 2023.