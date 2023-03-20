Justice ministers meet in London to build support for ICC after warrant for Russia’s Putin

LONDON - Justice ministers from more than 40 countries will meet in London on Monday to discuss boosting international support for the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) as it investigates possible war crimes in the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting comes after the ICC, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Ms Maria Lvova-Belova, last Friday for the war crime of “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We are gathering in London today united by one cause, to hold war criminals to account for the atrocities committed in Ukraine during this unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion,” UK Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The UK, alongside the international community, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court with the funding, people and expertise to ensure justice is served.”

In December, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who will be present at the London conference, called on the international community to increase its support for the court, which needs financial and technical resources to conduct its investigations.

London has already announced additional funding of nearly £400,000 (S$653,000) to fund psychological support for witnesses and victims of crimes or to reinforce British experts with the ICC.

The Netherlands Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said the international community must take responsibility for making sure that the perpetrators of the crimes committed during the war in Ukraine are prosecuted.

“Together we must establish the truth, achieve justice and ensure security,” he said in the statement.

“The Ukrainian people have shown more than once they will have the last word on their future.

“They might be angry and frustrated, but never defeated. They deserve our support in finding justice.”

In 2022, the Netherlands dispatched two forensic investigation teams under the banner of the ICC to collect evidence to be used in investigations into crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The ICC has more than 900 staff with a budget of €169 million (S$242 million) for 2023. Last July, it requested €175 million for 2023.

Its 123 member states share responsibility for ensuring the court’s finances. It also receives voluntary contributions from international organisations, individuals and corporations.

The conference in London is jointly organised by the UK and the Netherlands. Between 40 and 50 delegates from various countries are due to attend. AFP