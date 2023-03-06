'Just lower the water!' Flood fatigue in the village that halted Russia

DEMYDIV - More than a year after the Ukrainian military flooded his village to halt Russia’s lightning march on Kyiv, Mr Ivan Kukuruza’s basement is still submerged and his patience is running out.

The authorities sacrificed his hamlet of Demydiv, 35km north of Kyiv, in February 2022 by blowing up a nearby dam in a bid to bog down Russia’s invading army.

And while the last-ditch effort helped spare the capital a Russian takeover, the authorities’ clean-up efforts have proved much less ingenious and much less speedy.

“Just lower the water levels by half. Even then, no tank could pass through here,” Mr Kukuruza, 69, told AFP.

Ukrainian officials have been reticent to intervene, fearing a new Russian assault from the Kremlin’s ally Belarus further north.

That has left locals to their own devices, but with little to show for their efforts.

For instance, the pumps that Mr Kukuruza bought to drain his property broke because of cold winter weather.

And the 20,000 hryvnias (S$730) he received as compensation has not ultimately changed the fact that his basement – whose shelves are lined with canned pickles – is still filled with half-frozen, stagnating water.

Despite the difficulty of living in water-logged bog land, like many elderly residents of Ukrainian regions scarred by Russia’s invasion, Mr Kukuruza says he is not going anywhere.

‘People suffered’

In fact, according to Demydiv’s Mayor Volodymyr Podkurganny, none of the dozens of residents of Demydiv and the surrounding area whose homes were damaged have accepted a government offer of resettlement.

And he sees both sides of the story.

“The original goal was to keep Kyiv, to defend Kyiv,” he told AFP during a recent interview.

The Ukrainian military did just that by detonating explosives planted on a barrier at a huge reservoir near Kyiv, sending millions of litres of water into the nearby Irpin river that overflowed its banks.