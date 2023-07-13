Junior doctors walk out in British health service’s biggest strike

LONDON – Hospital doctors in England on Thursday staged the biggest walkout in the history of Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS), prompting fears for patient safety.

The unprecedented five-day stoppage over pay and staff retention is the latest in eight months of industrial action across the NHS, which is already reeling from a vast pandemic backlog.

“The NHS has been running on goodwill, and now this is the last chance to change that,” said 27-year-old junior doctor Arjan Sing, on a picket line outside London’s University College Hospital.

He said colleagues were planning to leave for countries that “care about their doctors”.

“Doctors have realised they work in a global market. They’re not restricted to this country,” he added.

Nurses, ambulance staff and other medical workers have all joined picket lines in recent months, adding to pressures on patient appointments.

The industrial action by junior doctors – those below consultant level – will run until Tuesday. It comes against a backdrop of walk-outs across the economy, from train drivers to lawyers, over the past year as Britain battles a crippling cost-of-living crisis.

Senior hospital doctors, known as consultants, in England will also begin a 48-hour strike on July 20, with radiographers following suit from July 25.

‘Destructive’

The bitter row between junior doctors and the government has seen them call for their 2008-2009 pay levels to be restored – something the government says would mean an average pay award of about 35 per cent.

The British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors committee says medics have effectively had a 26 per cent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.

The government claims that backdating their pay to reflect inflation since 2008 is too costly and has instead offered an extra 5 per cent, as it battles to reduce inflation.

“Today marks the start of the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’ history, but this is still not a record that needs to go into the history books,” BMA leaders Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said.