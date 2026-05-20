Judge opens probe into politician Philippe over corruption charges, French media reports

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PARIS, May 19 - A French judge has opened a probe into centrist politician Edouard Philippe over accusations of misappropriation of public funds, favoritism, conflict of interest and extortion, French media reported on Tuesday.

• Philippe, who was prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron for three years and who recently won re-election as mayor of the northern city of Le Havre, is vying to become president in next year's election.

• "Edouard Philippe acknowledges the opening of a judicial investigation. He learned about it in the press. And he will respond to all of the questions from judicial authorities as he always has - in a very calm manner," a spokesperson said.

• A spokesperson for the French financial prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Police searched Philippe's office premises in 2024 as part of a preliminary probe into corruption. His office said at the time that he was cooperating with authorities.

• Philippe had been considered by some as the best-placed mainstream candidate to beat the far-right National Rally (RN) candidate in next year's election.

• Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, was handed a five-year ban from holding public office after she and eight other former RN lawmakers were found guilty of misusing over 4 million euros in EU funds. She has appealed the decision. REUTERS