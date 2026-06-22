Judge investigating Spanish PM Sanchez’s wife faces disciplinary hearing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez arriving at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sept 26, 2024.

- A judge leading a corruption probe into Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, will face a disciplinary hearing for suggesting her police escort could help her flee, the judiciary’s governing body said on June 22 .

The controversial investigation into Gomez’s business dealings – based on a lawsuit filed by far-right groups – is the most serious legal challenge to the Socialist leader, whose inner circle has been beset by graft allegations.

On June 20 , Judge Juan Carlos Peinado ruled that Gomez must stand trial on four charges, including influence-peddling and misuse of public funds. He also banned her from going abroad and ordered her to surrender her passport, citing flight risk.

In his writ, Peinado said there was no doubt that Gomez’s police bodyguards could potentially facilitate her escape, whether on their own initiative or following orders from above.

The remarks outraged police representatives and government ministers alike. Justice Minister Felix Bolanos called Peinado’s actions “incomprehensible” and “anomalous”, while the largest police union, Jupol, said Peinado had unfairly cast suspicion on public servants.

On June 22 , the CGPJ – the body governing Spain’s judiciary – voted to launch disciplinary proceedings against Peinado for disrespecting the police.

Peinado has summoned Gomez and her assistant, who is also a defendant, to appear at his court on June 24 to surrender their passports. Gomez, who denies wrongdoing, has appealed.

Also on June 24 , Sanchez, who has not been named in any investigations and says his wife’s case is politically motivated, is set to appear before the Lower House of Parliament to offer explanations on the corruption scandals. REUTERS