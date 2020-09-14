Johnson sends Brexit proposals to UK Parliament as rebellion grows

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send his Brexit law-breaking proposals to Parliament this week, facing a growing rebellion from his MPs and further criticism from former premiers and European Union leaders.

Johnson's plan, which would allow the UK to unilaterally override parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the EU, will be debated and voted upon as part of the government's internal-market bill in the House of Commons on Monday.

The EU has threatened legal action unless Johnson backs down by the end of the month, a request his government has rejected.

The risk for Britain is that the controversy around Johnson's plan increases the prospect of ending the Brexit transition period without a free-trade accord with the EU, causing an economic shock as tariffs and quotas are introduced on commerce with its biggest trading partner.

Fixing his Brexit plan into law would be the latest escalation of the dispute with the EU, which has accused the UK government of undermining trust and reneging on an international treaty.

Johnson's immediate challenge is to marshal his Conservative MPs into supporting him and see off a revolt from his own lawmakers who are seeking to amend the bill.

In a sign that the rebellion is growing, Johnson's former attorney-general Geoffrey Cox joined the ranks opposed to his plan, accusing him in the Times of doing "unconscionable" damage to Britain's international reputation.

More than a dozen Conservative MPs had been waiting for Cox's opinion before deciding whether to back the bill, the newspaper reported.

Cox's stark intervention followed further disapproval of Johnson's actions over the weekend.

Former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair wrote a joint opinion piece in the Sunday Times saying his plan is "shocking" and imperils the Good Friday accord that led to more than two decades of peace in Northern Ireland.

UK Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on BBC television that he would resign if the rule of law were broken in an "unacceptable" way.

Related Story Two former British prime ministers slam PM Johnson over Brexit Bill

Related Story UK PM Johnson accuses EU of threatening food blockade

'DELICATE COMPROMISE'

The main opposition Labour Party also said it will vote against Johnson's proposals as they currently stand, adding to the pressure on the parliamentary arithmetic for the prime minister.

Nevertheless, with a majority in the Commons of 80, it looks like Johnson will have enough votes to proceed with his plan.

EU leaders continued to express their concerns about the UK's actions.

Charles Michel, the president of the EU leaders' council, said Britain's international credibility is at stake.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, rejected the UK's claim that the divorce treaty is a "threat to the integrity of the UK".

"We agreed this delicate compromise with @BorisJohnson & his gov in order to protect peace & stability on island of Ireland," Barnier tweeted.

Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, said on BBC television on Sunday that the UK had created "enormous tensions" in the trade negotiations with the EU.

Related Story EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as Britain refuses to blink in Brexit stalemate

Related Story Japan seeks to reach post-Brexit trade deal with UK on Sept 11

Barnier and UK Brexit negotiator David Frost had a public Twitter spat on Sunday over the question of Northern Ireland, and whether the EU had threatened to block food imports from Britain into the province during the trade talks.

Barnier said the EU was not refusing to allow food imports across, whereas Frost said the threat had been made.