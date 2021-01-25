Johnson, Biden vow to boost ties, tackle climate change

LONDON • Mr Boris Johnson and Mr Joe Biden have vowed to deepen ties and cooperate on tackling climate change in their first conversation since the United States President's inauguration, said the British Prime Minister's office.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson congratulated Mr Biden on his inauguration, and "the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations", said the statement.

British newspapers reported that Mr Johnson was the first European leader to receive a call from Mr Biden.

Mr Biden last Friday spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his first call to a foreign leader.

Mr Johnson tweeted a picture of himself in shirt-sleeves laughing as he spoke on the phone.

"Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening," he wrote.

The conversation appeared aimed at warming frosty relations after Mr Biden in 2019 described Mr Johnson as a "physical and emotional clone" of Mr Donald Trump, his predecessor as US president.

Mr Biden has also been critical of Mr Johnson's Brexit policy, but the Downing Street statement said the leaders "discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries".

Mr Johnson praised Mr Biden for swiftly reversing policy decisions made by his predecessor.

He "warmly welcomed" Mr Biden's decision to put the US back into the Paris climate accord and rejoin the World Health Organisation.

The Prime Minister also praised Mr Biden's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The leaders said they hoped to meet soon and would work together on the United Nations' global climate change summit to be held in Scotland in November.

The leaders "re-committed to the Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) alliance" and "shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy", Mr Johnson's statement added.

The leaders said the pandemic had created "unparalleled opportunities to build back better and greener together".

Mr Johnson also praised Mr Biden for joining the Covax initiative, a global pool of coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE