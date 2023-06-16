Jens Stoltenberg leaves open prospect of staying on as Nato leader

BRUSSELS - Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday left open the prospect that his term may be extended as senior officials from alliance member countries openly endorsed the idea - including one of his potential successors.

Mr Stoltenberg’s term has already been prolonged three times and he is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary-general of the military alliance, which has assumed even greater importance since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

But Nato has struggled to find a successor who could win the necessary consensus among its 31 members, stretching from the United States through Europe to Turkey.

Asked if he had been persuaded to stay on during a visit to Washington this week, Mr Stoltenberg said: “I am responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except for one. And that is about my future. That is for the 31 allies to decide.”

The job traditionally goes to a senior European political figure but no one can occupy the post without the support of the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s predominant power.

Mr Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in February he was not seeking another extension to his term.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg insisted this remained the case.

But he has repeatedly declined to say what he would do if asked to stay on by Nato’s members.

First female Nato chief

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said openly he would like the job and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been treated as a serious contender, despite insisting she is not a candidate, according to diplomats.

But on Thursday, Ms Frederiksen described the idea of Mr Stoltenberg staying on as “a really good solution”.

“I very much like my job and I intend to keep it. So no, I am not on my way to Nato,” she told Danish broadcaster DR.

Mr Wallace is regarded as a long shot as many Nato members argue the post should go to a former prime minister or president to ensure it has top-level political clout, particularly when war is raging on the alliance’s doorstep.