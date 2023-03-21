Japanese PM Kishida en route to Kyiv, set to meet President Zelensky

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a trip on Tuesday to Ukraine, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, national public broadcaster NHK reported.

Mr Kishida will become the last leader from a Group of Seven (G-7) leading democracies to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion about a year ago.

He will also be the first Japanese prime minister to visit an active war zone since World War II.

Before heading to Kyiv, Mr Kishida on Monday prodded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to speak against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to stop Russia’s invasion as fast as possible,” he told reporters after meeting Mr Modi.

“To achieve that, the international community, including the Global South must speak out,” he added, using a term for developing countries.

Mr Kishida is seeking to bridge the gap.

The G-7 advanced economies, chaired by Japan in 2023, have renewed their support for Ukraine.

The G-7 countries, themselves members of the Group of 20 industrialised nations, are seeking wider backing for measures including a cap on the price of Russian crude to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Kishida’s trip comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Moscow for talks with Mr Putin, with the Ukraine conflict high on the agenda.

Japan has joined its Western allies to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and has offered support to Kyiv.

In February, Tokyo announced it would offer Ukraine financial aid worth US$5.5 billion (S$7.4 billion), having already provided the country with hundreds of billions of dollars of emergency humanitarian assistance and other support.

It has also taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

Japan has not offered military support, however, because its post-war Constitution limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

Mr Kishida warned in a speech in 2022 that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow”, as concerns grow that China could invade democratic and self-ruled Taiwan.

In December, as Japan overhauled its key defence policies, the government explicitly warned that China poses the “greatest strategic challenge ever” to its security.

In its largest defence shake-up in decades, Japan set a goal of doubling defence spending to the Nato military alliance’s standard of 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS