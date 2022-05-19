Japan urges China to 'play responsible role' in Ukraine crisis

TOKYO • Japan's foreign minister yesterday urged Beijing to "play a responsible role" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first talks with his Chinese counterpart in six months.

Japan has joined Western allies in implementing tough sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, while Beijing has declined to condemn Moscow's invasion.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Russia's invasion "is a clear violation of the UN Charter and other international laws", Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. He "urged China to play a responsible role in maintaining international peace and security", it added.

China and Russia are perceived to be stepping up coordination, with Beijing refusing to join the outcry over the invasion, though it has pledged not to circumvent sanctions over the war.

Mr Wang Yi said Japan's cooperation with the United States should not "provoke confrontation among camps". He told Mr Hayashi in a video call that talk about Japan and the US "teaming up against China" has been rife and has created a "foul atmosphere", according to a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS