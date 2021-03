MOSCOW (AFP) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday (March 25) accused Russian authorities of torture by depriving him of sleep in prison.

Navalny, who is considered a flight risk by Russian authorities, said he is woken eight times per night by guards announcing to a recording camera that he is still in his cell.

"Essentially I am being tortured through sleep deprivation," he said in a formal complaint released by his lawyers.