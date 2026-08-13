Jailed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu joins new opposition party amid political turmoil

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FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) hold signs and posters with a picture of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, during a rally in support of Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, November 12, 2025. A prosecutor has demanded on Tuesday a prison sentence of more than 2,000 years for Imamoglu over allegations he led a vast corruption network that cost the state billions of lira. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

ANKARA, Aug 13 - Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Wednesday he was joining the newly formed New Party, after a court order removed the leadership of his former Republican People's Party (CHP) amid an unprecedented legal crackdown on the opposition.

Last month, Turkish opposition leader Ozgur Ozel and 90 other breakaway lawmakers launched a new political party, seeking to regroup to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan after a court ousted Ozel as CHP chairman and reinstated the party's divisive former leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"I am resigning from my 17-year membership of the Republican People's Party. This decision is a result of the values I believe regarding the future of our country and the responsibility I carry towards our people," Imamoglu said in a statement on X.

"Today, we are opening a NEW path to build a stronger, more democratic and more hopeful future for Turkey," he said, referring to the New Party.

Imamoglu, Erdogan's main political rival, has been jailed for more than a year pending trial on corruption charges that he denies.

He was elected as the CHP's presidential candidate in an internal party vote days after his detention in March 2025. His university diploma, which is a requirement for being a presidential candidate, was annulled by Istanbul University a day before he was detained.

The New Party - already the second-largest party in parliament - is expected to attract most CHP voters and pose a new-look challenge for Erdogan. However, the broader splintering of the opposition could boost the president's prospects of extending his 23-year reign in the NATO-member country and regional military power.

The next elections are scheduled for 2028 but could be held earlier.

The opposition and some rights groups have called the crackdown, including the jailing of hundreds of elected CHP officials and members since 2024, politically motivated and undemocratic. The government denies this and says the judiciary is independent. REUTERS