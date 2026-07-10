Straitstimes.com header logo

Jailed American Robert Gilman taken to Russian hospital, newspaper reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former US Marine Robert Gilman attending a court hearing in Voronezh, Russia, in April 2026.

Former US Marine Robert Gilman attending a court hearing in Voronezh, Russia, in April 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Robert Gilman, a former US Marine jailed in Russia for assault charges, has been admitted to hospital, though his diagnosis remains unclear.
  • Gilman's prison sentence was extended to 10 years after multiple convictions for assaulting officials and a state investigator.
  • Supporters claim Gilman was ill at arrest and provoked in prison; US seeks his release among nine Americans jailed in Russia.

AI generated

MOSCOW - Former US Marine Robert Gilman, who is serving a long prison sentence in Russia, has been admitted to hospital, Kommersant newspaper reported on July 9.

The business daily quoted Gilman’s lawyer as saying he was receiving treatment but that it was too early to talk about a diagnosis.

Reuters requested a comment from the US State Department.

Gilman was first jailed in 2022 for assaulting a police officer while drunk, and his sentence was extended in 2024 following subsequent convictions for assaulting prison officials and a state investigator.

State media reported in December 2025 that he was facing a total sentence of 10 years after a further conviction for assaulting prison staff.

Gilman’s supporters in the United States say he was ill when he was first arrested, and that he was provoked while in prison into actions that led to the further charges.

Kommersant said that because of Gilman’s unspecified illness, a court in the southern city of Voronezh had postponed a hearing into a prosecutor’s appeal against the latest sentence.

A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters in 2025 that Gilman was one of nine people on a list of Americans jailed in Russia that Washington wanted to be released and returned to the US. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump says US will give Patriot missile licence to Ukraine
Russia’s largest oil refinery halts processing after Ukraine drone attack, sources say
See more on

Russia

United States

Prisons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.