Jail terms sought in Switzerland for 2 accused in $2.5b Malaysian 1MDB fund fraud

GENEVA - Lawyers for two men accused of embezzling US$1.8 billion (S$2.5 billion) from the Malaysian state fund 1MDB began laying out their case on April 18 after Swiss state prosecutors sought hefty jail terms.

PetroSaudi chief executive Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahony, a director at the Saudi oil exploration and production company, are on trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

They are accused of involvement in a vast embezzlement orchestrated by Jho Low, an adviser to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Noting the sums involved compared to Malaysia’s gross domestic product, prosecutor Alice de Chambrier on April 17 called it the “scam of the century” and branded the defendants as “calculative, manipulative and obscenely greedy”, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

She sought a 10-year sentence for Obaid and a nine-year term for his right-hand man.

Prosecutors also requested the detention of the two due to the perceived risk of flight in the gap between the trial and the verdict.

Obaid is a Swiss-Saudi dual national, while Mahony is Swiss-British.

‘Wrong approach’

Opening their case, the defence lawyers tried to set out the context of relations between PetroSaudi and 1MDB.

Mr Nicolas Rouiller said the attorney-general’s office had “adopted a radically wrong approach”, ignoring the nature of Saudi Arabia’s absolute monarchy.

He said individuals, especially those belonging to very high-ranking families like Obaid, were not free in their actions.

As for the use of an Islamic loan, Mr Rouiller said it was a common practice in Muslim countries and could not therefore be seen as a dishonest manoeuvre aimed at cheating 1MDB.

“There is no injury in this operation. This is exactly what is wanted” by the partners, he said.

Mr Daniel Zappelli said several allegations had been dropped by the prosecution, highlighted the absence of Najib and Low and said there were variations in the amounts that the defendants allegedly laundered, Keystone-ATS reported.

Ms Myriam Fehr-Alaoui put the emphasis on those around the state fund and PetroSaudi, such as banks, financial advisers and oil experts.

The defence also said Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur wanted to strengthen relations following Najib’s election in 2009 and claimed the Malaysians wanted a joint venture between 1MDB and PetroSaudi wrapped up quickly.