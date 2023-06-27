‘Ivan + Hayley 23’: Tourist who carved names on Rome’s Colosseum sparks outrage in Italy

A tourist who carved names on a wall of the ancient Colosseum in Italy’s capital has caused an outrage in the country, where the police are now tracking him down.

His action was caught on video, which was posted online and circulated on social media, according to news reports.

The video’s title states that the incident happened on June 23.

In the video, the man, who has not been identified yet, is seen using a set of keys to carve the words “Ivan + Hayley 23” on the wall. A woman is seen next to him, but it is unclear if they are related.

At one point, the man turns around and grins at the person filming the video, who is heard saying: “Are you serious, man?”

The amphitheatre is almost 2,000 years old and is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The incident has prompted a response from Italy’s Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on Monday.

“I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancee,” said Mr Sangiuliano in Italian on his Twitter account.

“I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.”

His post included a video of the incident and a blurred image of the tourist.