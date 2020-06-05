'It's not over until there is no coronavirus anywhere in the world,' says WHO

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Some countries have seen upticks in coronavirus cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday (June 5).

"On upticks, yes we have seen in countries around the world - I'm not talking specifically about Europe - when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as 'Okay, it's over'," WHO spokesman Margaret Harris told a United Nations briefing in Geneva.

"It's not over. It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world," she said, adding that US protesters must also take precautions when gathering.

