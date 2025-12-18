Italy's top court upholds acquittal of Salvini in migrant kidnapping case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks on stage at the annual League party rally in Pontida, Italy, September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, Dec 17 - Italy's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an acquittal verdict for Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini in a migrant kidnapping case, meaning no further appeals can be brought against the decision.

Salvini, a key ally of ‍Prime Minister ​Giorgia Meloni and leader of the far-right League party, had been ‍acquitted last year by a court in Palermo, Sicily, after a trial that culminated in a request to hand him a six-year ​jail term.

"Defending ​borders is not a crime," Salvini -- who is now serving as transport minister -- wrote on his account on social media platform X after learning of the Supreme Court verdict.

His words were echoed by Meloni, who has ‍been in power since 2022 at the head of a coalition government.

"Matteo Salvini's final acquittal ... is good news and ​confirms a simple and fundamental principle: a minister ⁠who defends Italy's borders is not committing a crime, but doing his duty," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Salvini had been charged after he ordered a boat carrying over 100 migrants to be kept out at sea for nearly three weeks when he was ​interior minister in 2019, an act that prosecutors said amounted to kidnapping the people on board.

CHARITY CONDEMNS DECISION

Magistrates eventually seized the boat, operated ‌by Spanish charity Open Arms, and ordered the ​migrants be brought ashore. The case drew international attention, as it was part of Salvini's policy to close ports to migrants to curb illegal arrivals.

Oscar Camps, the founder of Open Arms, condemned what he called a 'political decision'.

"Justice has not been done today either, but impunity has been created," Camps was quoted as saying by Italian media.

In an unusual move, Palermo prosecutors in July bypassed the appeals court and went straight to the Supreme Court to challenge the first-instance verdict.

They ‍maintained Salvini's conduct had been established despite the acquittal and urged the supreme judges -- whose decisions provide ​interpretation of the law -- to assess whether these actions constituted a crime.

"The term 'satisfaction' does not fully express how I feel. The ruling ​highlighted that the prosecutor's appeal was unrealistic and, more importantly, it stressed the ‌correctness of Salvini's actions," said Salvini's lawyer, Giulia Bongiorno.

"All this confirms that this trial should never have started," added Bongiorno, who is also a senator for Salvini's ‌League party. REUTERS