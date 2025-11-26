Italy's Senate delays rape bill, exposing government rifts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ROME - Italy's Senate has postponed debate on a landmark bill that would stipulate for the first time that sex without consent constitutes rape, exposing tensions within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition.

The measure, approved by the lower house earlier this month, stipulates that anyone engaging in sexual acts without the other person's free consent could face six to 12 years in prison.

Italian law currently defines sexual violence as forcing someone to perform or undergo sexual acts "through violence, threats, or abuse of authority" and does not explicitly recognise lack of consent as sufficient grounds for a rape charge.

The new bill had been championed by an unusual bipartisan pact between Meloni and the opposition Democratic Party (PD). Both sides expected formal approval on November 25 -- the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

However, at the last minute the coalition League party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, requested a postponement, citing concerns over a clause that reduces penalties for unspecified, less serious cases.

"Blocking the bill on consent on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is not only serious, it is shameful," said Alessandro Zan, a senior PD official.

"The U‑turn by the ruling coalition sends a devastating message: the dignity and safety of women are worth less than the internal politics of the right," his statement said.

Government officials sought to play down the move.

"It's better to take more time, but pass a convincing law," Eugenia Roccella, the minister for the family, said on Wednesday, adding that "strong doubts" had been raised about elements of the bill.

FEMICIDE CLASSIFIED AS SPECIFIC CRIME FOR FIRST TIME

The League's unexpected push for a delay came after it had polled strongly in elections in the northern Veneto region. Opposition politicians said it wanted to build on this and position itself as the most conservative force in the coalition.

While the consent bill was held back, parliament on Tuesday approved a law that classifies femicide, defined as the murder of a woman motivated by gender, as a specific crime in the penal code punishable by life in prison.

Italy has been shocked by a string of femicides in recent months, with accusations that the government and police should do more to protect women.

Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister, hailed the vote on femicide, saying she was determined "to build an Italy in which no woman should ever feel alone, threatened or not believed". She did not comment on the stalled consent bill. REUTERS