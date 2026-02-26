Italy's ruling parties strike deal on electoral law overhaul

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini

ROME, Feb 26 - Italy's ruling parties have agreed on a sweeping overhaul of the electoral law, two sources said on Thursday, a move opposition parties say is designed to keep Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in power after elections due in 2027.

Under the current system, most lawmakers in both the upper and lower houses are chosen by pure proportional representation via party lists, but 36% of them are elected in first-past-the-post constituencies.

The proposal by the right-wing coalition — which includes Meloni's Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia — would move to a fully proportional system and offer a guaranteed majority for any coalition winning more than 40% of the vote.

"The centre-right is working on an electoral law that will bring stability to the country, clearly reflect the citizens' vote and ensure that Italy has a strong and credible government," said Forza Italia deputy head Stefano Benigni.

CHALLENGE FROM LEFT-WING BLOC

At the last election in 2022, the main opposition Democratic Party (PD) and Five Star Movement failed to form an electoral alliance, making it easier for Meloni's right-wing bloc to sweep to power by winning most of the first-past-the-post seats.

But a broad left-wing bloc now looks set to coalesce and, even if latest polls suggest it will win fewer votes than the right, it could still deny the ruling coalition a working majority by grabbing more seats in the poorer south of Italy.

"The idea behind this proposal is simple: whoever gets the most votes should govern, and right now the centre-right is slightly ahead. Under the current electoral law, that may not happen," said polling expert Fabrizio Masia.

The new plan, which would need parliamentary approval, also includes a run-off ballot, which would only take place if coalitions win between 35 and 40% of the vote, the sources said.

Governing parties have repeatedly sought to rewrite voting rules while in office, often with an eye to gaining an advantage in the next election.

"Their priority today, their only concern, is to protect themselves by changing the electoral law in an unacceptable manner," the PD said in a statement.

The move comes amid a heated campaign for a referendum due in March on a justice reform, seen as a crucial test for Meloni ahead of the next general election. REUTERS