Italy's ruling coalition accused of attacking abortion rights

ROME - Italy's right-wing ruling coalition faces opposition accusations of trying to limit abortion rights with a parliamentary amendment that could make it easier for anti-abortion groups to operate in publicly-run family clinics.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is staunchly anti-abortion, but pledged during the general election campaign in 2022 that her government would not change abortion legislation or diminish abortion rights.

Nevertheless, a member of her Brothers of Italy party has successfully introduced an amendment to a draft law stating that groups "with qualified experience in supporting motherhood" should be let into the clinics.

Family clinics, which are part of the national health service, offer women sexual health, pregnancy and maternity support and services, including medical consultations and prescriptions.

The lower house of parliament passed the amendment on Tuesday and is slated to approve the entire law on Thursday. The bill is expected to be given final approval by the Senate at a later stage.

The Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement, Italy's main opposition parties, both denounced the amendment as an assault on abortion rights, which have been legal in traditionally Catholic Italy since 1978.

Critics say anti-abortion groups could put undue psychological pressure on women. They note that abortion in Italy is already difficult due to the high number of gynaecologists who refuse to perform the procedure on moral or religious grounds.

Politicians from the ruling coalition retort that the amendment reflects wording already present in Italian law, which made abortion legal but also has prevention as one of its objectives.

"The goal is to offer (women who want to terminate a pregnancy) an opportunity for reflection, at no cost to the state, as already foreseen by law," Fabio Rampelli, a senior Brothers of Italy lawmaker, said.

What the amendment prescribes is already a reality in some Italian regions, where right-wing administrations have offered funding to anti-abortion associations and allowed them to operate in family clinics. REUTERS