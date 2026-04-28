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Italy’s Parliament backs donation of aircraft carrier to Indonesia

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FILE PHOTO: The Italian aircraft carrier Garibaldi leaves the southern Italian harbour of Taranto November 18, 2001. REUTERS/Tony Gentile TG/File Photo

Defence officials in Jakarta say the aircraft carrier could be useful for aid distribution in disasters.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ROME - Italy’s Parliament on April 28 backed a government plan to donate an ageing aircraft carrier to Indonesia, a move the administration said would strengthen relations with an ally while avoiding the costly dismantling of an obsolete asset.

The €54 million- (S$81 million)-valued Garibaldi entered service in 1985, took part in various operations in the Mediterranean area and off Africa, including missions in Lebanon, Libya and Somalia, then was placed in reserve in 2024.

“Structural wear and the obsolescence of onboard systems” mean it “no longer meets current capability and operational requirements”, according to a government document.

A parliamentary report said transferring the carrier to Indonesia would save Italy maintenance costs estimated at around €5 million only for 2025 or the nearly €19 million required for dismantling.

Defence officials in Jakarta say accepting the donation would be more time-efficient and cost-effective than buying a new ship, and could be useful for aid distribution in disasters, according to Indonesian media.

Rome aims to finalise the donation by December.

It is part of a broader strategy to expand business with Indonesia. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government is seeking to finalise Italian submarine and aircraft sales to Indonesia worth about €1.5 billion, the document said.

“It is a reasonable operation. Military and industrial cooperation brings returns, including on the political front and in other economic dossiers,” said Dr Alessandro Marrone, a defence expert at Rome’s Istituto Affari Internazionali.

In 2025, shipbuilder Fincantieri delivered two combat ships to the Indonesian navy under a deal worth US$1.2 billion (S$1.5 billion).

Opposition groups have criticised the plan.

Members of the lower house defence committee from the Five Star Movement and the Democratic party voted against it, citing a lack of information.

In March, the regional council in the southern Puglia region – where the Garibaldi is currently berthed – urged the government not to approve the donation and instead turn it into a museum at the port of Taranto. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.