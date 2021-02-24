Large streams of red-hot lava shooting into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leapt into action yesterday, as seen from the village of Fornazzo in Italy. Standing 3,324m tall, Etna, which is located on the Italian island of Sicily, is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years. Some of its eruptions in the past have resulted in the destruction of villages near the volcano. The Italian authorities have said that the latest eruptions pose no danger to the surrounding villages. Still, the emergency authorities have said on their Twitter account that they are monitoring the situation closely in the three villages that are at the foot of the volcano - Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo.
Italy's Mount Etna puts on a fiery display
